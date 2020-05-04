NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May 55.00 —1.56
Jul 55.66 55.80 53.85 54.33 —1.51
Sep 56.24 —1.28
Oct 56.71 56.71 55.89 55.89 —1.35
Nov 56.24 —1.28
Dec 57.22 57.22 55.59 56.24 —1.28
Jan 57.53 —1.09
Mar 58.23 58.23 56.75 57.53 —1.09
May 58.36 58.54 57.69 58.54 —.77
Jul 58.71 59.21 58.07 59.21 —.47
Sep 57.42 —.44
Oct 57.72 —.44
Nov 57.42 —.44
Dec 56.52 57.50 56.51 57.42 —.44
Jan 58.22 —.44
Mar 58.22 —.44
May 58.77 —.44
Jul 59.37 —.44
Sep 58.07 —.44
Oct 58.37 —.44
Nov 58.07 —.44
Dec 58.07 —.44
Jan 58.57 —.44
Mar 58.57 —.44
Est. sales 20,268. Fri.'s sales 22,636
Fri.'s open int 175,099