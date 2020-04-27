https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15229499.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|53.93
|—1.00
|Jul
|55.48
|56.48
|54.60
|55.01
|—.62
|Sep
|57.03
|—.64
|Oct
|57.37
|57.37
|56.71
|56.71
|—.64
|Nov
|57.03
|—.64
|Dec
|57.69
|58.40
|56.72
|57.03
|—.64
|Jan
|57.62
|—.63
|Mar
|58.20
|58.73
|57.38
|57.62
|—.63
|May
|58.36
|58.36
|57.55
|57.80
|—.56
|Jul
|58.18
|58.18
|57.55
|57.88
|—.47
|Sep
|56.52
|+.05
|Oct
|56.88
|+.01
|Nov
|56.52
|+.05
|Dec
|56.80
|57.10
|56.51
|56.52
|+.05
|Jan
|57.32
|+.16
|Mar
|57.32
|+.16
|May
|57.87
|+.16
|Jul
|58.47
|+.16
|Sep
|57.17
|+.16
|Oct
|57.47
|+.16
|Nov
|57.17
|+.16
|Dec
|57.17
|+.16
|Jan
|57.67
|+.16
|Mar
|57.67
|+.16
|Est. sales 12,913.
|Fri.'s sales 16,110
|Fri.'s open int 177,614
