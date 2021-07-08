CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|615
|618
|615
|615¾
|+1
|Sep
|624¼
|627¾
|618½
|621
|—1¼
|Dec
|632½
|635½
|626½
|628¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|639½
|643
|634
|636¼
|—2
|May
|643
|647
|638¾
|640½
|—2½
|Jul
|644
|645¾
|638
|640¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|643¾
|643¾
|643¾
|643¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|654¾
|656¾
|650¾
|653
|—1¾
|Mar
|655¾
|655¾
|655¾
|655¾
|—1½
|Jul
|615¼
|615¼
|615¼
|615¼
|—5
|Est. sales 33,633.
|Wed.'s sales 86,032
|Wed.'s open int 337,161,
|up 1,381
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|657½
|659½
|647
|647
|—5½
|Sep
|544¾
|549¾
|535½
|539¼
|—3½
|Dec
|533½
|538¼
|523½
|527¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|541
|545¾
|531½
|534¾
|—4
|May
|546
|550½
|536¼
|539¾
|—4
|Jul
|545¼
|550½
|536¼
|540
|—3½
|Sep
|500
|505
|492¼
|492½
|—3½
|Dec
|486¼
|491¼
|478
|480¼
|—3
|Mar
|496
|497½
|489
|489
|—1¾
|Jul
|494½
|494½
|494½
|494½
|—2
|Dec
|449¼
|449¼
|447
|447
|—1
|Dec
|417¼
|417¼
|416½
|416½
|— ¼
|Est. sales 101,806.
|Wed.'s sales 360,987
|Wed.'s open int 1,505,220
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|379¾
|379¾
|373¾
|374
|+ ¼
|Dec
|376¼
|380¾
|372½
|374¾
|+ ¾
|Mar
|378¾
|378¾
|374¾
|374¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 112.
|Wed.'s sales 200
|Wed.'s open int 3,325
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1380¾ 1391¼ 1380¾ 1389
|+2½
|Aug
|1377¾ 1379½ 1353
|1370¾
|+4
|Sep
|1343½ 1345
|1318¼ 1332¾
|Nov
|1336¾ 1339½ 1311½ 1326¼
|—1
|Jan
|1340¾ 1342¼ 1316¾ 1330¾
|—1
|Mar
|1319½ 1323
|1302
|1312½
|— ¾
|May
|1314¾ 1318½ 1296¼ 1308
|+ ½
|Jul
|1313¼ 1315
|1296
|1304¼
|— ½
|Sep
|1243
|1243
|1240
|1242½
|—5
|Nov
|1226¾ 1232¾ 1215½ 1222
|+ ¼
|Nov
|1140
|1140
|1140
|1140
|—1¾
|Est. sales 72,990.
|Wed.'s sales 170,305
|Wed.'s open int 682,475
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|64.46
|64.46
|64.18
|64.18
|—.58
|Aug
|61.20
|61.76
|59.75
|60.98
|—.08
|Sep
|60.48
|61.08
|59.06
|60.36
|Oct
|60.09
|60.60
|58.61
|59.87
|—.06
|Dec
|59.90
|60.37
|58.42
|59.64
|—.05
|Jan
|59.54
|59.82
|58.18
|59.22
|—.02
|Mar
|58.74
|59.00
|57.48
|58.43
|+.07
|May
|57.80
|57.98
|56.91
|57.56
|+.07
|Jul
|57.05
|57.20
|56.40
|56.89
|+.08
|Sep
|55.15
|55.15
|55.15
|55.15
|—.27
|Oct
|54.50
|54.50
|54.50
|54.50
|—.17
|Dec
|54.38
|54.95
|54.30
|54.95
|+.45
|Est. sales 48,070.
|Wed.'s sales 105,995
|Wed.'s open int 488,126,
|up 677
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|358.60 358.60 356.10 356.10
|—1.10
|Aug
|360.40 362.70 356.40 357.00
|—1.70
|Sep
|361.70 364.10 358.30 358.60
|—1.80
|Oct
|362.60 364.50 358.60 359.00
|—2.30
|Dec
|367.00 368.20 362.00 362.40
|—2.50
|Jan
|367.70 368.30 362.40 362.60
|—2.60
|Mar
|364.10 364.50 359.90 360.10
|—2.30
|May
|361.00 362.90 359.00 359.00
|—2.00
|Jul
|364.20 365.20 360.50 360.50
|—2.20
|Aug
|360.30 361.00 358.70 359.10
|—1.20
|Sep
|359.00 359.00 355.00 355.00
|—.30
|Dec
|348.30 348.30 345.10 345.10
|—1.30
|Est. sales 24,013.
|Wed.'s sales 77,796
|Wed.'s open int 375,418