Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|505¼
|508¼
|503¾
|506¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|509¼
|511¼
|507¼
|509½
|+1½
|Dec
|518½
|520
|516½
|518¾
|+1½
|Mar
|525¾
|528
|524½
|527¼
|+2
|May
|528
|531
|528
|530½
|+2
|Jul
|526½
|528
|525½
|528
|+1¾
|Dec
|539
|540
|538½
|539½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 32,884.
|Wed.'s sales 68,541
|Wed.'s open int 389,324,
|up 2,108
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|320¼
|326¼
|319½
|325¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|325½
|330
|323¾
|329¼
|+4
|Dec
|334½
|338¼
|333
|337¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|346½
|350
|345¼
|349½
|+3
|May
|354
|356¾
|352½
|356½
|+2½
|Jul
|359¼
|361½
|357¾
|361¼
|+2
|Sep
|358¾
|361½
|358¾
|361½
|+2¾
|Dec
|365¾
|368
|364¼
|367½
|+2
|Mar
|374½
|374½
|374½
|374½
|—
|½
|Dec
|374½
|374½
|374½
|374½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 122,985.
|Wed.'s sales 109,554
|Wed.'s open int 1,472,908,
|up 7,169
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|326¾
|330
|325½
|327
|—
|½
|Dec
|275
|277¾
|275
|277
|Est. sales 168.
|Wed.'s sales 585
|Wed.'s open int 5,421,
|up 369
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|848½
|852¼
|838¾
|842¼
|—6¼
|Aug
|849¼
|853½
|840¾
|844¾
|—5½
|Sep
|849¾
|853
|841½
|845
|—5½
|Nov
|855
|858½
|847¼
|850¾
|—4¾
|Jan
|858¼
|861¾
|850¾
|854
|—5
|Mar
|854¾
|858¾
|847
|850
|—5¾
|May
|854
|859¼
|847¼
|849¼
|—6
|Jul
|862¼
|867
|855½
|857¼
|—6
|Sep
|853
|853
|853
|853
|—6½
|Nov
|858¼
|860½
|850
|851¼
|—6
|Est. sales 86,132.
|Wed.'s sales 154,590
|Wed.'s open int 871,948
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.57
|27.66
|26.99
|27.13
|—.47
|Aug
|27.75
|27.85
|27.18
|27.31
|—.48
|Sep
|27.91
|27.95
|27.35
|27.46
|—.50
|Oct
|28.14
|28.14
|27.51
|27.63
|—.49
|Dec
|28.45
|28.52
|27.85
|28.00
|—.46
|Jan
|28.61
|28.66
|28.04
|28.17
|—.48
|Mar
|28.72
|28.76
|28.20
|28.30
|—.48
|May
|28.81
|28.82
|28.40
|28.45
|—.47
|Jul
|29.10
|29.13
|28.61
|28.66
|—.47
|Oct
|28.99
|29.04
|28.68
|28.74
|—.51
|Dec
|29.42
|29.42
|28.88
|28.90
|—.50
|Est. sales 39,002.
|Wed.'s sales 103,592
|Wed.'s open int 476,707
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|282.20
|283.70
|281.50
|283.40
|+1.40
|Aug
|284.80
|286.00
|283.90
|285.60
|+1.20
|Sep
|286.70
|287.80
|286.00
|287.70
|+1.00
|Oct
|289.00
|289.40
|287.80
|289.20
|+.70
|Dec
|292.20
|293.40
|291.00
|292.60
|+.40
|Jan
|293.20
|294.30
|292.10
|293.40
|+.20
|Mar
|291.50
|292.50
|290.40
|291.50
|May
|291.60
|291.60
|289.80
|290.80
|+.20
|Jul
|293.60
|294.20
|292.40
|293.10
|Aug
|294.50
|294.50
|293.30
|294.00
|+.10
|Sep
|294.50
|294.50
|293.20
|293.70
|+.10
|Oct
|292.60
|292.60
|291.90
|292.40
|+.10
|Dec
|293.40
|293.40
|292.80
|293.30
|+.30
|Est. sales 35,475.
|Wed.'s sales 75,103
|Wed.'s open int 455,186,
|up 6,308
