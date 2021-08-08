Once lagging, Europe catches up to the US in vaccinations RAF CASERT and PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 3:27 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Despite a sluggish start, the European Union's COVID-19 vaccination drive has caught up to that of the United States, where the slowdown of the country's once-vaunted campaign has contributed to the virus's deadly comeback.
In mid-February, less than 4% of people living in the 27-nation EU were at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus, compared with nearly 12% in the U.S, according to Our World in Data, an online science publication connected to the University of Oxford.
Written By
RAF CASERT and PHILIP MARCELO