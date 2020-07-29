On Deck Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The small business lender posted revenue of $80.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 85 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.04.

