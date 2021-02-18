https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Omnicom-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15959464.php
Omnicom: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $398.1 million.
The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share.
The advertising company posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $945.4 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.17 billion.
Omnicom shares have climbed almost 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 5%. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMC
View Comments