Omnicell: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $213.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 77 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $238 million to $244 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $865 million to $900 million.

Omnicell shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $85.55, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.

