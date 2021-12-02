Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions LORI HINNANT, Associated Press Dec. 2, 2021 Updated: Dec. 2, 2021 9:11 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their pensions — a get-tough policy that the country's politicians say will cost votes but save lives.
In Israel, potential carriers of the new omicron variant could be tracked by the nation's domestic security agency in seeming defiance of a Supreme Court ruling from the last go-round.