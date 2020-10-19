Old National Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $77.9 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $224.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $213.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.7 million.

Old National Bancorp shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 19% in the last 12 months.

