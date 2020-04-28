Ohio Valley Banc: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1 million.

The bank, based in Gallipolis, Ohio, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Ohio Valley Banc shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year.

