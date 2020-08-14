Ocugen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Friday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biotech knee implant developer posted revenue of $42,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43,000.

The company's shares closed at 62 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $11.34.

