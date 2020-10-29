OceanFirst: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) _ OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $85 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.2 million.

OceanFirst shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.99, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCFC