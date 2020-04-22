Oak Valley Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) _ Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Oakdale, California-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

Oak Valley Bancorp shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.16, a decrease of 31% in the last 12 months.

