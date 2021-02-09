O-I Glass: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) _ O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $29 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $249 million, or $1.57 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, O-I Glass expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 37 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.75 per share.

O-I Glass shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.94, an increase of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OI