NuVasive: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The spinal device maker posted revenue of $291.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.5 million.

NuVasive shares have climbed nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $58.50, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUVA