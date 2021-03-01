Novanta: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $147.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.5 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $590.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $157 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Novanta shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOVT