Northrim: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) _ Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.1 million.

The bank, based in Anchorage, Alaska, said it had earnings of $1.59 per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.9 million, or $5.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $134 million.

Northrim shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.21, a fall of 14% in the last 12 months.

