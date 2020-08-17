Nordic American Tankers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $49.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The tanker company posted revenue of $93.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.50. A year ago, they were trading at $1.75.

