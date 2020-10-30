Nicholas Financial: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.3 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

Nicholas Financial shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICK