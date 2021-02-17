NiSource: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $84.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.6 million, or 19 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.68 billion.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.28 to $1.36 per share.

NiSource shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 5%.

