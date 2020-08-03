Newpark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $26.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.99. A year ago, they were trading at $7.09.

