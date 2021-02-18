Newmark Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $601.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.1 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

Newmark Group shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.

