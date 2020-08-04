New Relic: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ New Relic Inc. (NEWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The cloud-based software analytics company posted revenue of $162.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, New Relic expects its results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $163 million to $164 million for the fiscal second quarter.

New Relic shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $73.50, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

