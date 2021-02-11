New Home: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) _ The New Home Co. (NWHM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period.

New Home shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 10% in the last 12 months.

