Neogen: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) _ Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $15.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $115 million in the period.

Neogen shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG