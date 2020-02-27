Nektar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $112.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $440.7 million, or $2.52 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $114.6 million.

Nektar shares have decreased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.53, a drop of 50% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKTR