Neenah: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Neenah Paper Inc. (NP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The paper producer posted revenue of $190.7 million in the period.

Neenah shares have dropped 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $39.79, a drop of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NP