Navistar: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ Navistar International Corp. (NAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $38 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The truck and engine maker posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

Navistar shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

