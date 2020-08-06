Natural Grocers: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $265.1 million in the period.

Natural Grocers expects full-year earnings to be 79 cents to 83 cents per share.

Natural Grocers shares have risen 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.06, a rise of 50% in the last 12 months.

