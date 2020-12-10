National Beverage: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $47.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.01.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $271.8 million in the period.

National Beverage shares have increased 72% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $88, a climb of 58% in the last 12 months.

