NatWest: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) _ NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported a loss of $144 million in its fourth quarter.

The Edinburgh, Britain-based bank said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.35 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $967 million, or 16 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $13.86 billion.

The company's shares closed at $4.77. A year ago, they were trading at $5.38.

