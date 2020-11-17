NanoViricides: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The company's shares closed at $3.55. A year ago, they were trading at $2.19.

