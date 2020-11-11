NV5: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) _ NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $169.9 million in the period.

NV5 shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.65, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEE