NMI Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $58.3 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $107.6 million in the period.

NMI Holdings shares have dropped 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 53% in the last 12 months.

