NL Industries: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.
The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.32. A year ago, they were trading at $4.44.
