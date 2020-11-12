NGM Biopharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.8 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.3 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.07, a rise of 47% in the last 12 months.

