NGM Biopharmaceuticals: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.9 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.41, a climb of 58% in the last 12 months.

