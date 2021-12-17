Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and LORNE COOK, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 10:15 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.
The proposals, which were submitted to the U.S. and its allies earlier this week, also call for a ban on sending U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other’s territory, along with a halt to NATO military drills near Russia.
