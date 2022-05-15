Russian neighbor Finland announces it wants to join NATO FRANK JORDANS and JARI TANNER, Associated Press May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 6:21 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — A senior NATO official said Sunday that Russia's military advance in Ukraine appears to be faltering and he expressed hope that Kyiv can win the war, as Russia's neighbor Finland announced it wants to join the Western military alliance.
Top NATO diplomats are meeting Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join NATO in the face of threats from Russia.
