Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer Aug. 29, 2022 Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 10:02 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 The NASA moon rocket stands ready at sunrise on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Spectators wait in a area near the Saturn V visitor center several hours before the scheduled NASA moon rocket launch for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 NASA’s new moon rocket is set to blast off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Monday morning. Associated Press Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Spectators wait in a area near the Saturn V visitor center several hours before the scheduled NASA moon rocket launch for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Spectators sit in a bleacher near the Saturn V visitor center several hours before the scheduled NASA moon rocket launch for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Spectators wait in an area near the Saturn V visitor center several hours before the scheduled NASA moon rocket launch for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, as the Artemis I launch teams load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellants including liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as the launch countdown progresses at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP) Joel Kowsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff exit their aircraft after landing at the Kennedy Space Center, ahead of the planned launch for Artemis 1, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Bill Ingalls/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 The NASA moon rocket stands ready at sunrise on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP) Joel Kowsky/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B minutes after the launch was scrubbed, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to call off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard.
The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until next month.