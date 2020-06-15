Motorcar Parts: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) _ Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $150.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $7.3 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $535.8 million.

Motorcar Parts shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

