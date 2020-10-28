Monro: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $12.8 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $288.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.6 million.

Monro shares have fallen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO