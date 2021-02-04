Monolithic: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) _ Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $42.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $233 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $225.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164.4 million, or $3.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $844.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $236 million to $248 million.

Monolithic shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $367.60, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPWR