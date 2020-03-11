Monarch Casino: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.8 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $249.2 million.

Monarch Casino shares have dropped 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.47, a decrease of 40% in the last 12 months.

