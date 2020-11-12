Mizuho: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Thursday reported net income of $877.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 4 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $6.98 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.98 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

The company's shares closed at $2.77. A year ago, they were trading at $3.18.

