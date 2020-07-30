Minerals Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $357.2 million in the period.

Minerals Technologies shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.68, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

