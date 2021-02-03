MetLife: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $124 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $19.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.58 billion.

MetLife shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.37, a decrease of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

