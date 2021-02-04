Meredith Corp.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Meredith Corp. (MDP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $148.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $3.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.13 per share.

The media and marketing company posted revenue of $901.5 million in the period.

Meredith Corp. shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 26% in the last 12 months.

