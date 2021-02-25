Melco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) _ Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $199.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $528 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.26 billion, or $2.65 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

Melco shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLCO